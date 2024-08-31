Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Ukraine launches drones on Moscow, other regions, Russian officials say

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Ukraine launched an overnight drone attack targeting Moscow and several other Russian regions on Sunday, Russian officials said.

A drone flying towards Moscow was destroyed in the region surrounding the Russian capital, Moscow’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

At least 12 Ukraine-launched drones were also destroyed over the border region of Bryansk in Russia’s southwest, the region’s governor, Alexander Bogomaz, said on Telegram.

Two of the unmanned attack vehicles were also downed over the Kursk region, Alexei Smirnov, acting governor of the region that has been partially taken over by Ukraine’s incursion, said on Telegram.

There were no injuries or damage as a result of any of the attacks, according to preliminary information, the officials said.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Russian officials rarely disclose the full extent of damage inflicted by Ukraine’s air attack, especially when it concerns the country’s military or transport infrastructure.

