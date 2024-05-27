Ukraine launches missile attack on Luhansk, Russia-installed governor says

(Reuters) -A Ukrainian missile attack triggered a fire on Monday in the Russian-held northeastern city of Luhansk, the latest in a series of strikes near the city, the regional Russia-installed governor said.

Leonid Pasechnik, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the strike was made with cluster munitions.

“A fire has broken out as a result of the attack,” Pasechnik said.

Pasechnik said information on casualties was being clarified. Russia’s Tass news agency, quoting emergency services, said there had been injuries.

There was no official Ukrainian comment. Ukrainian media and war bloggers posted a picture of what they described as a large fire in the city.

Reuters could not independently confirm battlefield accounts or what weapon might have been used.

Ukraine’s military has launched at least three attacks on Luhansk and nearby areas in recent weeks, targeting mainly fuel storage depots.

Russia annexed the Luhansk region several months after its February 2022 invasion — along with three other regions — though it does not fully control any of them.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Diane Craft)