Ukraine minister says Kursk attack aims to protect border area

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov told a visiting delegation of U.S. congressmen on Wednesday that Kyiv’s attack on Russia’s Kursk region was intended to protect Ukraine.

Referring to Kursk region, Umerov was quoted as saying in a statement released by his ministry: “Our goals there are to clear the border from Russian military threats and make enemy shelling and attacks on our towns and villages impossible.”