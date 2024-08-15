Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Ukraine opens military office in occupied Kursk region, says it is still advancing

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s top commander said on Thursday Kyiv had set up a military commandant’s office in the occupied part of Russia’s Kursk region where he said his forces were still advancing and had taken up to 1.5 km (0.93 miles) in the last 24 hours.

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi told President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a video published by the Ukrainian leader that Kyiv’s forces had advanced 35 km into Russia’s Kursk region since launching an incursion last week.

Kyiv’s surge into Russian territory last week caught Moscow by surprise, seizing the initiative from Russian forces who have been grinding out small but steady gains all year in the east of the country.

Syrskyi said Ukrainian forces had taken 82 settlements under control during the incursion and an area of 1,150 square kilometres.

He said he was appointing Major General Eduard Moskalyov to head up a military commandant’s office in the Kyiv-held part of western Russia.

“We are moving forward in Kursk region. A military commandant’s office has been created which must ensure order and also all the needs of the local population,” Syrskyi said in a written statement on his Telegram channel.

