Ukraine postpones resumption of ferry services with Georgia, company says

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian ferry company Ukrferry has postponed the resumption of its ferry service with Georgia, which was halted after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, according to the company’s timetable.

The company said last month it planned to resume services departing from the Black Sea port of Chornomorsk from July 9. The voyage was scheduled to arrive in Georgia on July 12.

The current timetable shows that the service now is planned for July 24. The company gave no explanation for the delay.

The ferry service was halted after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Its resumption would allow Kyiv to gain direct access to its markets in the Caucasus and Central Asia.

Apart from passengers, the ferries transport a wide variety of goods, including trucks, cars, railcars and deck cargo on pallets.

The route map published by the company showed that the ferry will widely bypass the Russian-occupied Ukrainian Crimea peninsula.

Ukraine opened a corridor towards the western Black Sea last year after Ukrainian forces managed to drive Russian military ships away from there by attacking them with sea drones.

The corridor has allowed Ukraine to increase its grain and metals exports.

