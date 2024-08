Ukraine posts trade deficit of $13.6 billion in Jan-June, statistics service says

(Reuters) – Ukraine posted a trade deficit of $13.6 billion in the first half of 2024 compared with a deficit of $10.9 billion in the same period a year ago, the statistics service said on Wednesday.

It said in a statement that exports totalled about $19.6 billion from January to June, while overall imports came to around $33.2 billion.