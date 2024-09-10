Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Ukraine presses allies over permission for long-range strikes into Russia

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – The Ukrainian president’s chief of staff said on Tuesday that imposing sanctions on Iran for supplying Moscow with ballistic missiles was not enough, and that allies should allow Kyiv to carry out strikes deep into Russia using Western weapons.

“We also need permission to use Western weapons against military targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, deliveries of longer-range missiles, and strengthening our air defences,” the official, Andriy Yermak, said on Telegram.

The United States will on Tuesday announce new sanctions on Iran after the Islamic Republic shipped ballistic missiles to Russia despite warnings from the West, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a visit to London. Blinken said Russia was expected to use the missiles in its war in Ukraine in the coming weeks.

