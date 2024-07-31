Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Ukraine protests against death of Azov brigade member in Russian captivity

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Ukraine’s human rights commissioner demanded an explanation on Wednesday from Russian authorities over the death in captivity of a member of the Azov brigade who took part in the three-month defence of the port of Mariupol in 2022.

Dmytro Lubinets urged Russia to uphold the Geneva Convention on war practices after the death of Oleksandr Ishchenko, one of 22 Ukrainian prisoners put on trial in connection with their association with the regiment.

Azov is banned as a terrorist organisation in Russia.

WHY IT’S IMPORTANT

Human rights and the return home of prisoners of war remain in focus in the 29-month-old war, particularly for Ukraine after many allegations of atrocities by Russian occupation troops.

The Azov regiment, founded by nationalist fighters but now incorporated into Ukraine’s military, is revered throughout Ukraine, particularly for defending the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol from a Russian onslaught until the city was taken in May 2022.

KEY QUOTES

Marianna Homeriky, spokesperson for the Association of Families of Azovstal Defenders, “We have the same information as in open sources, which indicates that the defender Oleksandr Ishchenko died due to serious health problems that were exacerbated by the terrible conditions of Russian captivity, namely torture, insufficient quantity and quality of food, and lack of proper medical care.”

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
48 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR