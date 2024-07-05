Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Ukraine receives third Patriot air defence system from Germany

KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine said on Friday it had taken receipt of its third German-supplied Patriot air defence system following months of pleas for equipment to protect its civilians and infrastructure from Russian air strikes.

Moscow renewed its aerial assaults on Ukraine’s national power grid in the spring, causing sweeping blackouts. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said earlier this year his country needed at least seven additional Patriot systems to protect itself.

The Ukrainian defence ministry said on X the system had already been delivered and thanked Germany for “unwavering support”.

“It will help improve the protection of civilians and infrastructure. The Ukrainian crew has successfully completed appropriate training in Germany,” German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jaeger said on X.

Kyiv has indicated it hopes for progress on the matter of air defence supplies at a NATO summit in Washington next week. A senior U.S. State Department official has said Kyiv is expected to get “good news” at the summit.

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and regularly uses its arsenal of missiles and drones to conduct long-range strikes.

(Reporting by Yuliia DysaEditing by Tom Balmforth, Gareth Jones and Andrew Heavens)

