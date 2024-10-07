Ukraine repels Russian ‘Kinzhal’ missile strike on Kyiv during rush hour

1 minute

KYIV (Reuters) – Missile debris came down in three districts of the Ukrainian capital during rush hour on Monday morning after air defences engaged and repelled a Russian strike, city authorities said.

No major damage or casualties were reported from the attack in which Russia fired hypersonic Kinzhal missiles at Kyiv, Serhiy Popko, head of the city military administration, said, citing a preliminary assessment.

Debris damaged the roof of a multi-storey residential building in the Solomianskyi district in the city’s west and one piece of debris came down on the territory of a school, Popko’s administration said.

Missile debris also fell onto an open area in the central Shevchenkivskyi district and damaged the roof of a car in the southern Kyiv district of Holosiivskyi.

Russia has staged long-range missile strikes on Ukraine throughout the war it launched in February 2022. Drone attacks have become regular, almost nightly occurrences.

Russia conducted an overnight drone attack on the area surrounding the capital, city authorities said. Around 15 drones were used in the assault, they added.