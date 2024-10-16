Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Ukraine requests monitoring mission at Odesa ports amid Russian strikes

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Ukraine has asked the International Maritime Organization to send a monitoring mission to ports in the southern Odesa region amid intensified Russian attacks, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Wednesday.

In recent weeks, Russian troops have ramped up missile strikes on Ukraine’s southern port infrastructure and damaged a total of four foreign-flagged civilian vessels since Oct. 6.

“Amid increased Russian terror, Ukraine has officially appealed to the International Maritime Organization to immediately send an international monitoring mission to the ports,” Sybiha told a briefing in Odesa after meeting his counterparts from the Nordic-Baltic Eight group.

He stressed that Russian strikes on port infrastructure, grain storage facilities and civilian vessels threatened global food security.

Ukraine is a major global grain grower and before Russia’s invasion in 2022 the country exported about 6 million tons of grain alone per month via the Black Sea. About 85% of Ukrainian food exports now leaves Ukraine from its Black Sea ports.

Insurance sources had already reported a jump in insurance costs and some cancelled bookings after recent Russian attacks.

Ukraine says that Russia had carried out almost 60 attacks on ports over the past three months, resulting in the damage and destruction of nearly 300 port infrastructure facilities and 22 civilian vessels.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
215 Likes
155 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
11 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR