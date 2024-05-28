Ukraine returns nuclear power unit to grid, sees no electricity curbs

1 minute

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine has brought a nuclear power unit back into operation ahead of schedule after repairs, which made it possible to avoid restrictions on energy supplies to consumers on Tuesday, national power grid operator Ukrenergo said.

“Today, electricity consumption limits for industrial and household consumers in all regions of Ukraine are not expected,” Ukrenergo said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine operates nine nuclear power units which cover around 60% of local electricity needs.

Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine’s energy sector have intensified since March, resulting in blackouts in many regions and restrictions on power supplies.

The attacks have caused more than $1 billion of damage, leading to the loss of 8,000 MWh of generating capacity from the energy system, the government says.

Ukrenergo said that Ukraine would keep high power imports on Tuesday, receiving 17,222 Mwh from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary and Moldova.

Ukraine’s energy minister told the parliament last week that Kyiv was negotiating to maximise possible imports of electricity from European Union countries to compensate for the generation capacity destroyed by the Russian attacks.

Currently, Ukraine can import from the EU states no more than 1,700 Mwh of electricity simultaneously.