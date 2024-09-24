Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Ukraine says China is key route for foreign tech in Russian weapons

This content was published on
1 minute

By Julia Payne

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Roughly 60% of the foreign parts found in Russian weapons on the battlefield in Ukraine come via China, Ukraine’s presidential adviser Vladyslav Vlasiuk told reporters on Tuesday.

“If you take all the usual types of weapons and count the foreign made components – about 60% would be coming from China. We have had lengthy discussions with some manufacturers about this,” Vlasiuk said.

“The PRC (China) is the biggest problem I would say.”

He said important parts used in surveillance, drones and missiles have also originated from the United States, the Netherlands, Japan and Switzerland among other western countries.

Russia began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and despite sweeping western sanctions, Moscow has been able to replenish its military machine with western microchips and semiconductors.

