Ukraine says four children hurt in Russian strike near playground

(Reuters) -Four children were hurt on Tuesday when a Russian munition struck a kiosk a few metres from a children’s playground in Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region, Ukrainian police said.

The four child victims ranged in age from 11 to 17, and an 18-year-old girl was also hurt, the police said.

One of the children, aged 15, was in serious condition after the strike on Malokaterynivka village, while the others were in a stable condition, according to a police statement.

Earlier, the regional governor had said the Russian strike targeted a children’s cafe. Photos from the scene released later by police showed a kiosk on fire directly next to a children’s playground, where toys had been abandoned in the sand.

The Russian military occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region soon after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and it regularly strikes areas there held by Kyiv.

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa; Editing by Alison Williams)

