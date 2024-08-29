Ukraine says it attacked oil facilities, military depot in Russia

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s military said on Thursday it had attacked an artillery depot and two oil storage facilities in Russia, causing a fire on Wednesday at the Atlas oil depot in the southern Rostov region.

The military said it had also attacked the Zenit oil facility in Russia’s Kirov region, some 1,500 km (930 miles) northeast of the border with Ukraine. A field artillery depot in the Russian region of Voronezh was also attacked, it added in the same message on the Telegram app.

Russian authorities said on Wednesday Ukrainian drones had caused a fire at a Rostov oil depot and did not report any casualties, while Kirov regional governor Alexander Sokolov said a drone attack on an oil products depot in the town of Kotelnich did not cause a blaze or any casualties.

In Voronezh, which borders Ukraine, Governor Alexander Gusev said debris from a Ukrainian drone had caused a fire to break out “near explosive objects” but they did not explode.

Kyiv says its attacks aim to destroy energy, transport and military infrastructure key to Moscow’s war effort.

Both sides deny targeting civilians in the 30-month-old war launched by Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbour.