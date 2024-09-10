Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Ukraine says it could cut ties with Iran over missile deliveries to Russia

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

By Yuliia Dysa and Anastasiia Malenko

KYIV (Reuters) -Kyiv said on Tuesday it could cut ties with Tehran if Russia used ballistic missiles supplied by Iran to attack Ukraine and denounced any such delivery of the weapons as “unacceptable”.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said earlier that Russia had already received the missiles from Iran, 2-1/2 years since the full-scale invasion. He said he expected Moscow to use the weapons in the coming weeks. Iran denies supplying the arms.

Ukraine, which has already been grappling with an increase in Russian missile and drone attacks, has said there would be devastating consequences for its bilateral ties with Iran if reports of the missile supplies are confirmed.

“I will not say now exactly what is meant by devastating consequences, so as not to weaken our diplomatic position. But I can say that all options, including the one you mentioned, are on the table,” foreign ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi said, when asked if Kyiv could cut ties with Tehran.

Ukraine’s allies, including the U.S., have said the delivery amounts to a substantial escalation and that they will impose further sanctions on Iran.

While describing such sanctions as a “positive step”, Ukraine’s top presidential official, Andriy Yermak, said that it would not be enough on its own.

“We also need authorisation to use Western weapons against military targets on Russian territory, the provision of longer-range missiles, and the enhancement of our air defence systems,” Yermak said on X.

The Kremlin is yet to comment on Blinken’s statements. It said on Monday that it was developing dialogue with Iran in all areas.

Ukraine downgraded its diplomatic ties with Iran in 2022 over Tehran’s decision to supply Russia with unmanned Shahed attack drones, which Moscow troops have since used for regular long-range attacks.

Until now, Iranian military support for Moscow has been most visible in the supply of those drones, which carry a smaller payload and are easier to shoot down because they travel at a fraction of the speed of ballistic missiles.

Reuters reported in August that Russia was expecting a delivery of hundreds of Fath-360 close-range ballistic missile from Iran and that dozens of its troops had received training to fire them.

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa in Gdansk and Anastasiia Malenko in Kyiv; Editing by Mark Heinrich, Tom Balmforth, William Maclean)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
20 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
43 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR