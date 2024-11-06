Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Ukraine says it destroys 38 Russian drones overnight

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s air defence units destroyed 38 out of 63 Russian drones overnight, Ukraine’s air force said on Wednesday.

Another 22 Russian drones were lost over the Ukrainian territory and its airspace, the air force said on the Telegram messaging app, without providing further detail.

The air force has said before that lost drones are usually intercepted by electronic warfare.

The attack on energy infrastructure in the southern region of Mykolaiv cut power to some consumers and the repair work was ongoing, the regional authorities said.

Kyiv regional authorities also said that drone debris caused a fire in an open area without dealing damage to critical infrastructure.

The air force reported that Russia launched two missiles on the southern Odesa region late on Tuesday. The local authorities did not provide any additional details on damage there as of Wednesday morning.

