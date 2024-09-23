Ukraine says it does not target civilians during offensive in Kursk region

(Reuters) – Ukraine abides by international humanitarian law and does not target civilians during its current incursion into Russia’s western Kursk region, Ukraine’s foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, Russia said at least 56 civilians had been killed and 266 wounded during Ukraine’s incursion.

“Given Russia’s long history of false numbers and propaganda, there is simply no way of verifying their claims. If Russia wants to show the real situation on the ground it can grant such access to the UN and ICRC,” Heorhiy Tykhyi, the spokesman, told Reuters, using the acronyms for the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross.