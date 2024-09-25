Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Ukraine says it downed 28 drones, four missiles during Russian overnight attack

This content was published on
1 minute

KYIV (Reuters) – The Ukrainian air force said on Wednesday it shot down 28 out of 32 drones and four out of eight missiles during an overnight Russian attack.

The air force said Russia launched four missiles at the southern region of Odesa. Its regional governor, Oleh Kiper, said a missile hit an open area and caused a fire which had since been put out.

The debris also damaged two trucks without causing any casualties, Kiper added via the Telegram messaging app.

Kyiv regional governor Ruslan Kravchenko said a drone attack on the region did not deal any damage to critical or residential infrastructure.

Attacks on the northeastern region of Kharkiv in the early hours of Wednesday damaged a hangar.

Tuesday’s guided bomb attack on the city of Kharkiv killed three people and injured 36 more, the regional governor Oleh Syniehubov added via the Telegram messaging app.

Russia denies targeting civilians, although it has killed thousands during more than 2-1/2 years of the full-scale invasion.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
119 Likes
86 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
1 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
52 Likes
76 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR