Ukraine says it downed 42 drones, one missile in Russian attacks overnight

reuters_tickers

1 minute

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s air force said on Thursday it had shot down all 42 drones and one of four missiles used by Russia during overnight attacks.

Air defences went into operation in nine Ukrainian regions, the air force said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app nearly 31 months after Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Serhiy Lysak, the governor of the central Dnipropetrovsk region, said the air force had shot down one missile over his region, and that no one was hurt there.

Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said six people were wounded in a Russian attack on the eastern town of Kupiansk, eight km (five miles) from the front line.

Civilian infrastructure, a school, a kindergarten and 10 apartment buildings were damaged in the city of Kharkiv, he said.

An educational institution was also damaged in the Cherkasy region, regional governor Ihor Taburets said.