Ukraine says it downed 69 drones, 2 missiles in overnight Russian attack

This content was published on
1 minute

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine shot down 69 of 73 drones during an overnight Russian attack that included two ballistic and two cruise missiles, the Ukrainian air force said on Saturday.

Ukrainian forces downed the two cruise missiles, the air force said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

About 15 Russian attack drones were destroyed by air defence forces on the outskirts and in the capital Kyiv, the military administration there said.

It said debris was reported falling in one district of the city.

“As a result, a non-residential building was damaged. No information on casualties was received,” the administration said on Telegram.

