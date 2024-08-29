Ukraine says it downed about 15 drones in Russian attack on Kyiv

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian air defences shot down about 15 drones launched by Russia in its third attack on the Ukrainian capital in four days, Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, said on Thursday.

Drone debris damaged the windows and doors of an apartment building and caused a fire in a non-residential building which was extinguished, Popko said in a statement after the latest Russian airstrikes on Ukraine, which were mainly overnight.

Kyiv regional governor Ruslan Kravchenko said the drones caused no damage to critical infrastructure in the Kyiv region, and city and regional authorities reported no casualties.

Falling debris also caused a fire on the grounds of a private enterprise in the central region of Cherkasy and emergency services were tackling the blaze, the regional governor said.

Russia, which began its full-scale invasion in February 2022, attacked energy facilities across Ukraine on Monday in airstrikes which Ukrainian officials said involved more than 200 missiles and drones.

The renewed assault on the power grid has forced Kyiv to rely on emergency and planned power cuts this week to try to stabilise the system.