Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Ukraine says it hit an offshore gas platform used by Russian forces

This content was published on
1 minute

(Corrects to add dropped last digit in date in paragraph 7)

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s navy and military intelligence have attacked and damaged a former offshore gas platform used by Russian forces in the Black Sea, the navy spokesman said on Saturday.

“The occupiers used this location for GPS spoofing to make civilian navigation dangerous. We cannot allow this to happen,” Dmytro Pletenchuk said on Facebook.

He posted a video taken at night showing an explosion on an offshore platform and the ensuing fire. He said that a half a day before the attack, Russian forces had stationed equipment and military personnel on the platform.

“There were no civilians there. The platform was not performing its normal functions,” Pletenchuk said.

He gave no more details.

Reuters could not independently verify the information. There was no immediate comment from Moscow.

After Russia seized the Crimea in 2014, Ukraine lost control of numerous gas and oil offshore platforms, some of which it says Russian forces have since used for military purposes.

Ukraine has managed to dislodge the Russian navy from the western Black Sea using sea drones and missiles, allowing Kyiv to open a crucial maritime transit corridor that has transported about 60 million tons of cargo over the past year.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
39 Likes
27 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
3 Likes
5 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
23 Likes
21 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR