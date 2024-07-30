Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Ukraine says it hit another oil depot in Russia’s Kursk region

(Reuters) – The Ukrainian military said on Tuesday it had successfully hit a Russian oil depot in the Kursk region overnight, one in a flurry of attacks targeting Russia’s oil storage and producing facilities in recent months.

Kyiv says such facilities are legitimate military targets as they support Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, now into its 29th month. Kyiv also treats these attacks as a response to Russia’s devastating strikes on Ukraine’s energy system.

“According to intelligence data, as a result of the attack a fire broke out at the enemy facility,” Ukraine’s General Staff said on Facebook.

The depot in the Vozy settlement was targeted in a joint operation of the Security Service of Ukraine and other forces, it added.

The Kursk region’s acting governor said on Telegram that air defences had destroyed four Ukrainian missiles over two districts overnight.

On Sunday, Ukraine’s military said it had struck the Polevaya oil depot in the region. Three tanks caught fire as a result of the drone attack, the governor said.

The fire was only fully extinguished on Tuesday, he added.

