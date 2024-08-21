Ukraine says it hits pontoon bridges in Russia, Moscow reports gains

reuters_tickers

5 minutes

By Tom Balmforth and Yuliia Dysa

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine said on Wednesday it was destroying Russian pontoon bridges with U.S.-made weapons to defend its incursion into Russia’s Kursk region, as Moscow said its forces had halted Kyiv’s advance there and gained ground in eastern Ukraine.

Kyiv has reported a string of battlefield successes since it crossed unexpectedly into Russia’s Kursk region on Aug. 6, but Moscow has steadily inched forward in eastern Ukraine, pressuring troops worn down by two-and-a-half years of fighting.

A video posted by Ukrainian special forces showed strikes on several pontoon crossings in Kursk region, where Russia has reported that Ukraine has destroyed at least three bridges over the Seym river as it seeks to hold the pocket of captured land.

“Where do Russian pontoon bridges ‘disappear’ in the Kursk region? Operators … accurately destroy them,” Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces said on Telegram messenger.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry has said Kyiv’s advance into the Kursk region has made bigger territorial gains than those made by Moscow in Ukraine this year. Russia has called it an escalation.

Ukraine smashed through the Russian border in the Kursk region on Aug. 6 in an attempt to force Moscow to divert troops from the rest of the front, though Russian forces have continued to advance in recent days.

Russia took the settlement of Zhelanne, which lies less than 20 km (12 miles) to the east of the transport hub Pokrovsk, according to the Russian defence ministry. Kyiv’s military has not directly commented on Russia’s advances near Pokrovsk, while reporting heavy fighting nearby.

Reporting back to Moscow, Major General Apti Alaudinov, commander of Chechnya’s Akhmat special forces and the deputy head of the defence ministry’s military-political department, said that Ukrainian forces had been halted in the Kursk region.

“We halted them and started pushing them back,” Alaudinov told Rossiya state television. He said Ukrainian forces were regrouping and could soon launch a new attack, though he gave no further details.

Russia has repeatedly said the Ukrainian offensive has been halted. Ukraine has continued to tout gains and says it has captured 92 settlements over an area of more than 1,250 square km.

The incursion have given a much-needed morale boost for the Ukrainian military, which has not made significant gains on its own soil since late 2022.

Roman Kostenko, secretary of the Ukrainian parliament’s national defence committee, said Russia’s priority remained to capture the Donetsk region despite the incursion and that it was not pulling forces from near Pokrovsk to act as reinforcements.

“The enemy indeed began to transfer some troops… But they have a principal position – not to withdraw troops from the Pokrovsk direction,” he was quoted as saying by Espreso.TV media.

STRIKES ON LOGISTICS

Reuters could not independently verify the Ukrainian video showing drone strikes on military trucks and other locations described as a Russian munitions warehouse and an electronic warfare complex in Kursk region.

Reuters has been able to verify at least one pontoon crossing that seems to have been destroyed.

It was likely set up between Aug. 14 and Aug. 17 between the Russian settlements of Zvannoe and Glushkovo after two bridges were destroyed or damaged earlier.

The crossing, some 14 km (8.7 miles) from the border, was gone by Aug. 19, satellite imagery showed. Smoke was also visible in images from the area that day.

The Ukrainian statement said U.S.-manufactured HIMARS rocket systems had been used as part of operations to disrupt Russian logistics in the Kursk region, Kyiv’s first official statement acknowledging its use of the weapon during its incursion.

Washington has not commented directly on the use of U.S.-made weapons in Kursk region, while saying U.S. policies have not changed and that Ukraine was defending itself from Russia’s ongoing all-out invasion.

While Western allies have barred Ukraine from conducting long-range strikes with Western weapons inside Russia, they have allowed Kyiv to use them to hit border areas since Russia’s new offensive on Kharkiv region this spring.

Alaudinov said that Russia understood that the Kursk operation had been planned by Ukraine’s general staff with the participation of the United States and Britain.

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said it had evidence that the incursion was planned with the participation of the intelligence services of the United States, Britain and Poland.

The United States has denied that it knew anything about the Ukrainian operation.