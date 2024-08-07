Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Ukraine says it raided Russian-controlled spit in Black Sea

This content was published on
1 minute

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s military intelligence agency confirmed on Wednesday that its forces had conducted a raid on the Russian-controlled Tendra Spit in the northwest of the Black Sea, saying they damaged equipment and fortifications and inflicted casualties.

The agency published a video showing vessels carrying well-equipped soldiers and troops landing on a shoreline. It said they destroyed a Russian electronic warfare system and armoured vehicles and that they were assessing Russian personnel losses.

On Tuesday Russian-installed authorities said that Ukrainian saboteurs had attempted to land on the Russian-held spit from the sea.

The Russian-installed governor of the occupied part of Ukraine’s Kherson region where the spit lies said Kyiv had attacked with 12 high-speed vessels, eight of which were carrying troops, with four more transporting fire support.

Ukraine’s HUR military intelligence service said its forces sustained no casualties. The Russian official said three boats and their crews were destroyed.

The Tendra Spit lies off the coast of the southern part of Kherson region in waters seen as important for maintaining Ukraine’s access to the Black Sea.

Ukraine attacked the spit in February. Russia’s defence ministry said at the time that Ukraine lost up to 25 servicemen in an unsuccessful landing; Ukraine’s special forces said some of its fighters were killed in a combat mission but did not specify the number of casualties.

