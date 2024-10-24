Ukraine says it shot down 40 Russian drones launched overnight

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine said on Thursday it shot down 40 of 50 Russian drones launched in an overnight attack, while another seven had disappeared from radars.

Kyiv said one drone was still in Ukrainian airspace while two others had turned back towards Russia and Belarus.

Ukraine uses electronic warfare systems to confuse drones’ navigation systems, which often leads them to disappear from radars or change course.