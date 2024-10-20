Ukraine says it struck Russian military airfield, explosives factory

(Reuters) – Ukrainian forces attacked infrastructure at a military airfield in Russia’s Lipetsk region and an explosives-manufacturing enterprise in the Nizhny Novgorod region, Kyiv’s General Staff said on Sunday.

The confirmation came after Russian officials and Telegram channels said Ukraine had targeted those regions in an overnight drone attack.

The Ukrainian General Staff added that it was still assessing the extent of damages.