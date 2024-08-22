Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Ukraine says it used U.S.-made bomb to hit target in Russia’s Kursk region

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s air force said on Thursday it used a U.S.-made GBU-39 bomb to strike a Russian platoon command post in the Kursk region of Russia, where Ukraine has mounted an incursion.

Kyiv’s allies, including the United States, are supplying weapons to Ukrainian forces but have imposed restrictions on how and when they can be used inside Russia, out of concern such strikes could prompt retaliation from Russia that draws NATO countries into the Ukraine-Russian war.

