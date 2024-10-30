Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Ukraine says nine injured in Russia’s 19th air attack on Kyiv in Oct

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

By Gleb Garanich and Valentyn Ogirenko

KYIV (Reuters) -Nine people were injured, several apartments set ablaze and a kindergarten was damaged in Russia’s 19th attack on the Ukrainian capital this month, officials in Kyiv said on Wednesday.

Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched 62 drones overnight, but air defence units destroyed 33 of them over Kyiv and other regions, although 25 were unaccounted for.

“Nineteen air attacks on Kyiv in October!” Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv’s military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app. “Overnight, Russian drones again flew over the capital.”

Falling debris from a destroyed drone sparked a fire in a multi-storey apartment building in Kyiv’s western district of Solomianskyi and injured at least nine people, including an 11-year-old girl, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

“All of them were treated by medics on the spot,” Klitschko said.

Nineteen people were evacuated from the building, said the city’s military administration, which also posted photographs of a building with blown-out windows and damaged facade that it described as a kindergarten in Solomianskyi.

Reuters witnesses at the scene saw firefighters scrambling to douse flames at flats in an apartment building with several windows blown out.

Air raid alerts sounded across Kyiv, the surrounding region and nearly the whole eastern half of Ukraine for more than two hours overnight.

(Writing by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Clarence Fernandez)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
306 Likes
201 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you emigrate for financial reasons?

Did life in Switzerland become unaffordable for you? Is that why you emigrated?

Join the discussion
59 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR