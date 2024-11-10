Ukraine says reports it was informed in advance of Trump-Putin call are false

reuters_tickers

1 minute

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s foreign ministry said on Sunday that reports Kyiv was informed in advance of a phone call between U.S. President- elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin were false.

The Washington Post, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that Trump and Putin spoke by phone on Thursday and discussed the war in Ukraine. It said Kyiv was informed of the call and did not object to the conversation taking place.

“Reports that the Ukrainian side was informed in advance of the alleged call are false. Subsequently, Ukraine could not have endorsed or opposed the call,” foreign ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi told Reuters.