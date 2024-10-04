Ukraine says Russia attacked its critical infrastructure with 19 drones

KYIV (Reuters) – The Ukrainian air force said on Friday that Russia attacked critical infrastructure in the country with 19 drones overnight.

Air defences shot down nine drones, with seven more likely impacted by electronic jamming, it said in a statement, without saying what happened to the other three.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said an apartment building was damaged in the capital but reported no casualties. The fire was promptly extinguished there, he added.

The attack also damaged a business administrative building in the central region of Kirovohrad, causing light injuries to one of the employees, governor Andriy Raykovych said.

Russian forces also hit critical infrastructure, utility facilities and 35 private residences in the past day in the southern Kherson region, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. Various attacks there killed one and injured four more, he said.