Ukraine says Russia strikes missile at port infrastructure in Odesa

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Russian forces attacked port infrastructure in Ukraine’s southern city of Odesa on Wednesday evening, injuring at least two people, Ukrainian officials said.

A port employee and a grain carrier driver were injured in the strike, the Prosecutor’s General office said on Telegram.

Russian forces used a ballistic missile, regional governor Oleh Kiper added.

Ukraine’s port infrastructure has suffered frequent Russian attacks since Russia withdrew last summer from a U.N.-brokered deal that had guaranteed safe shipments of Ukrainian grain.

Kyiv has since established its own maritime corridor for shipments.

