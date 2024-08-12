Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Ukraine says Russia tries to accuse it of false war crimes in Kursk

(Reuters) – Ukraine’s State Security Service (SBU) said on Monday that Russia was trying to falsely accuse Kyiv’s military of war crimes as Ukraine pressed on with a ground incursion into Russia’s Kursk region.

The SBU said on the Telegram platform that it had information showing Russia might stage crimes for which it would blame Ukraine.

On Monday, Alexei Smirnov, acting governor of the Kursk region, was quoted by Russian state media as saying that Ukrainian forces had used shells containing chemical weapons.

Reuters could not independently verify the claim.

Russian forces are struggling to repel Ukraine’s biggest border incursion in almost 2-1/2 years of full-scale war.

Smirnov said Ukraine had taken control of 28 settlements in the Kursk region, while Ukraine’s military had not commented on the operation by Monday evening.

