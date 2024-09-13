Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Ukraine says Russian drone barrage injures one, damages infrastructure

This content was published on
1 minute

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s air force said on Friday it had shot down 24 of 26 drones launched from Russia overnight over four regions, according to a statement posted on the Telegram messaging app.

Falling debris in the southern Odesa region injured one person and damaged 20 homes and four garages, according to regional governor Oleh Kiper.

Drone debris in the southern region of Mykolaiv caused a fire at a food enterprise that was put out, regional governor Vitaliy Kim said.

The governor of the westerly Ivano-Frankivsk region, Svitlana Onyshchuk, said authorities were dealing with the attack’s aftermath, but did not disclose details, except to say no one had been injured.

Ukraine’s energy ministry said Russia had attacked energy infrastructure in six regions over the past day, and damaged industrial infrastructure in the Ivano-Frankivsk region.

The governor of the central Khmelnytskyi region reported no damage following the attack.

The air force revised an earlier statement to exclude a reference to air defences being activated in the Kherson region, in the south.

