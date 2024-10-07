Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Ukraine says Russian missile strike damaged vessel carrying grain in Pivdennyi port

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – A Russian missile strike damaged a civilian Saint Kitts and Nevis-flagged vessel loaded with corn in the Ukrainian port of Pivdennyi on Oct. 6, Ukraine’s restoration ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said on Facebook the 15 crew members were not injured.

“Fortunately none of the 15 crew members, citizens of Egypt and Syria, were injured. In total, the vessel was loaded with about 6,000 tons of Ukrainian corn. This is a completely civilian cargo,” it said.

The ministry said this was the 20th civilian vessel to be damaged by Russian attacks.

“This is nothing more than Russia’s attempts to influence the successful operation of the Ukrainian maritime food corridor and endanger global food security,” the ministry quoted deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba as saying.

Moscow has repeatedly denied it attacks civilian targets.

In early September, the Saint Kitts and Nevis-flagged bulk carrier Aya was hit by a Russian missile in the Black Sea. Later in the month, another vessel, an Antigua-flagged carrier, was damaged in a Russian missile strike in the Ukrainian port of Odesa.

Russia has struck the port repeatedly in the war since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
205 Likes
142 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
63 Likes
52 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
3 Likes
2 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR