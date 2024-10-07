Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Ukraine says Russian missiles strike two Black Sea grain vessels

(Reuters) -A Russian missile hit a Palau-flagged vessel in Ukraine’s southern port of Odesa on Monday, killing a Ukrainian national and injuring five crew members in the second such attack in as many days, officials said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on X that the two ships were damaged in the Black Sea grain-export hub without giving details on the ships’ conditions. He condemned Russia’s actions.

“We must join forces of all responsible states and organisations to…ensure freedom of navigation in the Black Sea and global food security.”

Russia’s defense ministry did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. Moscow has repeatedly denied it attacks civilian targets.

Odesa regional governor Oleh Kiper, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the man killed in the latest attack was a port worker. The five injured men were foreign nationals and ship crew members.

Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba identified the vessel as the Optima and said it arrived in Odesa hours before the attack.

Russia “is attempting in this way to destroy shipping in the Black Sea guaranteeing food security. The consequences can only mean greater instability in sensitive regions dependent on food imports and tension in international relations,” Kuleba said.

Ukraine’s Restoration Ministry identified the ship attacked on Sunday in the nearby port of Pivdennyi as the Saint Kitts and Nevis-flagged Paresa which had a cargo of 6,000 tonnes of corn.

In a Facebook post, the ministry said the Paresa’s 15-member crew, Syrian and Egyptian nationals, was not injured.

The ministry said the Paresa was the 20th civilian vessel to be damaged by Russian attacks.

Last month, the Saint Kitts and Nevis-flagged bulk carrier Aya was hit by a Russian missile in the Black Sea. Another vessel, an Antigua-flagged carrier, was damaged in a Russian missile strike in Odesa.

Russia has struck the port repeatedly in the war since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa; Editing by Toby Chopra, Ron Popeski and Cynthia Osterman)

