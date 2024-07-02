Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Ukraine says two women killed in Russian attacks on city of Nikopol

KYIV (Reuters) – Russian attacks on the central Ukrainian city of Nikopol killed two women aged 61 and 86 on Tuesday and wounded nine other people, the regional governor said.

Governor Serhiy Lysak said on the Telegram messenger that the attacks damaged residential housing, educational facilities and a clinic in the city that lies across the Dnipro River from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

Nikopol has been subjected to aerial attacks since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022. Russia denies targeting civilians or civilian infrastructure, but thousands of people have been killed.

