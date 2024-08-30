Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Ukraine says US partners helping F-16 crash investigation

(Reuters) – The commander of Ukraine’s air force said on Friday that it had shared with U.S. partners a preliminary report about an F-16 jet crash that took place on Monday.

Mykola Oleshchuk said on Telegram that the United States, where the F-16 is manufactured, was assisting the investigation.

The Ukrainian military said on Thursday that the F-16 crashed and its pilot died while approaching a target during a Russian air strike.

