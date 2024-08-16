Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Ukraine sends humanitarian aid to occupied part of Russia’s Kursk region

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Ukraine has set up storage facilities in its northern region of Sumy to hold and send humanitarian aid to Russian civilians in the Kyiv-held part of Russia’s western region of Kursk, the interior minister said on Friday.

Ukraine has said it has taken control of 82 settlements over an area of 1,150 square kilometres (444 square miles) in the region after it launched a major cross-border attack on Aug. 6.

“The citizens abandoned by Russia are mostly elderly people, people with disabilities, and families with children. They need food, water and medicine,” minister Ihor Klymenko said on the Telegram messaging app.

He didn’t specify how many of the storage facilities had been set up, or where they are, but a video posted on the ministry’s Telegram account showed a large inflatable tent and Ukrainian military personnel carrying parcels and packing food.

During a trip to the Sumy region, which borders Russia’s Kursk region, Klymenko said about 150 food parcels had been sent to civilians in the area.

Kyiv officials have said they plan to create evacuation corridors from the Kursk region and to open access to international humanitarian missions.

Russia has called the Ukrainian incursion a “major provocation” and vowed to retaliate with a “worthy response”, more than 2-1/2 years since it launched a full-scale invasion of its smaller neighbour.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
57 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
66 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
54 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR