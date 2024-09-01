Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Ukraine shelling injures 11, two seriously, in Russia’s Belgorod region

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Ukrainian forces shelled Russia’s southern Belgorod region on Sunday, injuring 11 people, including two children who were seriously hurt, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

Gladkov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the two boys were undergoing surgery after sustaining serious injuries, including one with extensive wounds on both legs. Medics were considering sending them to Moscow for further treatment.

Gladkov said residents provided first aid before emergency services arrived, shielding the injured from falling shrapnel.

The attack damaged 22 apartments and eight private homes as well as more than 20 vehicles, he said.

Reuters could not confirm independently the accounts. Ukrainian officials made no comment.

Ukrainian forces have long subjected the town of Belgorod and nearby districts to shelling and other attacks. Ukrainian forces launched an incursion into adjacent Kursk region last month and senior officers say their troops have occupied dozens of settlements.

