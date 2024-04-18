Ukraine shot down all 13 drones used in overnight Russian attack, air force says

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s air force said it shot down all 13 drones used in Russia’s overnight attack on seven regions on Thursday.

The Russian forces targeted critical infrastructure in the western region of Ivano-Frankivsk with debris causing fires, the regional governor had said earlier on Thursday.

Emergency teams continue to work, she said. No details about critical infrastructure damage were immediately available.

The overnight drone attack also damaged two private residences and a car in Dnipropetrovsk region, its governor reported via the Telegram messaging app.

Two of drones were shot down over Khmelnytskyi region, with no damages or casualties, according to the region’s governor.

Russia has recently intensified its long-range strikes targeting Ukrainian critical infrastructure, dealing significant damage to the country’s energy system in March.