Ukraine targets refinery in Russian city of Saratov, sources say

MOSCOW (Reuters) -A overnight Ukrainian drone attack struck an oil refinery in the Russian city of Saratov but caused no significant damage, a local source said on Friday.

The source told Reuters the plant was hit but was almost unharmed.

“An inspection was performed – luckily, there was no fire, casualties or critical damage,” the source said, adding that refining operations would not be affected. Video published on social media appeared to show key facilities at the site were intact.

A Ukrainian intelligence source told Reuters the strike had caused damage, but did not elaborate on the nature and extent of it. The source said the operation had been conducted by Ukraine’s military intelligence agency.

Ukraine has frequently targeted Russian refineries in the course of the war, succeeding at times in knocking out a significant part of capacity.

Saratov regional governor Roman Busargin said debris from a destroyed zone had fallen on an industrial zone of the city, and nobody appeared to have been hurt.

The Saratov refinery processed 115,400 barrels per day in the first nine months of 2024 versus 101,200 in 2023. The plant produces motor fuels, vacuum gasoil, fuel oil and bitumen.

A major airbase housing long-range strategic bombers is also located less than 10 miles (16 km) outside Saratov and has been targeted by Ukraine in the past.

(Reporting by Reuters in Moscow and Tom Balmforth in Kyiv, editing by Mark Trevelyan)