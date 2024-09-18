Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Ukraine targets western Russian regions with drones, Russian officials says

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Ukraine launched a series of drones overnight targeting several western Russian regions, local governors said on Wednesday, adding there was no damage or casualties.

Seven Ukrainian drones were destroyed over the western Smolensk region, Vasily Anokhin, governor of the region that borders Belarus, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia’s air defence unit destroyed one drone over the Oryol region, governor Andrei Klychkov, said on Telegram.

At least 14 of Ukraine’s attack drones were destroyed over the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, governor of the region that borders Ukraine, said on Telegram.

Kyiv says the strikes targeted Russia’s military, energy and transport infrastructure key to Moscow’s war efforts.

Russian officials rarely disclose the full extent of damage inflicted by Ukrainian attacks.

As Ukraine has ramped up its domestic drone production over the past two years, it has increased attacks on Russian territory.

Ukraine’s biggest drone attack targeting the Russian capital in September, killed at least one, wrecked homes and disrupted flights at Moscow’s airports.

