Ukraine to double power imports on Thursday after Russian attacks, ministry says

KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine plans to double electricity imports on Thursday after a powerful Russian attack on Ukraine’s energy system, the energy ministry said.

The imports are expected to rise to 16,699 megawatt hours (Mwh) versus 7,600 Mwh on Wednesday, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

“Today, at Ukraine’s request, emergency electricity supplies have already been made from Poland, Romania and Slovakia,” the ministry said.

Emergency assistance will also be provided during evening peak hours of electricity consumption, it noted.

Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said in a separate statement it expected a significant deficit of electricity for almost the entire day.

“Industrial consumption will be limited from 18:00 to 24:00. With an increase in consumption, emergency shutdowns are possible,” Ukrenergo said.

Ukraine, a net power exporter before the Russian invasion in 2022, sharply increased imports of electricity and halted exports after a series attacks on the energy system in late March and April.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)