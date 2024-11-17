Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Ukraine to face power cuts on Monday after Russian air strike

KYIV (Reuters) – All Ukrainian regions will experience temporary restrictions on power on Monday following Russia’s massive air strike on the energy system, the national grid operator said.

Russia unleashed its largest air attack on Ukraine in almost three months on Sunday, killing seven people and further hobbling an already damaged energy system.

In a statement, Ukrenergo said temporary cut-offs would last from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m., and that workers were repairing damages as quickly as possible.

After Sunday’s strike, Ukrainian officials had confirmed damage to critical infrastructure or power cuts in regions from Volyn, Rivne and Lviv in the west to Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia in the southeast.

The extent of the damage was hard to assess because authorities reveal little about the outcome of strikes and the state of the energy grid, which Russia had targeted in an air campaign earlier this year.

Russia’s defence ministry said it had launched a massive strike on energy facilities that supply Ukraine’s military-industrial complex.

