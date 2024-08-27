Ukraine to temporarily suspend payments on GDP warrants next year, government says

(Reuters) – Ukraine will temporarily suspend payments on GDP warrants starting from May 31, 2025, a government decision published on the official website said.

According to the document, Kyiv will also temporarily suspend payments for loans from Cargill Financial Services International, Inc., starting from Sept. 3, and on government-guaranteed bonds of Ukrainian power firm Ukrenergo starting from Nov. 9.