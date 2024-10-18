Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Ukraine to work on proposals for possible weapons exports, Zelenskiy says

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that he had asked the defence ministry to work on proposals for possible weapons exports.

A possible rethink of an export ban imposed during the war against Russia would be a dramatic change in government policies as Ukraine defends itself against a much larger and better-equipped enemy.

Zelenskiy told Ukrainian TV that the exports would be possible only to Ukraine’s allies in the Ramstein group which coordinates military support for Kyiv.

“I have asked the defence minister to consider what could be potential models,” Zelenskiy said. “Those who did not help us with the weapons, I think we do not have a right to export there.”

Ukraine has transformed its weapon production industry since Russia’s invasion in February 2022, quickly ramping up production of drones in particular and all other weapons.

Officials have said that Ukraine tripled its overall domestic weapons production in 2023 and then doubled that volume again in just the first eight months of this year.

But the domestic industry is cash-strapped and local producers have been pleading with the government to allow exports and earn more funds from foreign sales to be able to increase production further.

Ukraine’s defence companies can produce $20 billion of weapons and ammunition per year, but Kyiv can only afford to spend $6 billion, the National Association of Ukrainian Defence Industries said.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
11 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Is artificial intelligence an advantage or a disadvantage for workers?

What is your experience with AI at work? Have you already used it? Has it helped you work better? Or has it caused you more stress, more work or caused you to lose your job? Tell us about your experiences!

Join the discussion
5 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
227 Likes
159 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR