Ukraine’s Zelenskiy Arrives in Switzerland to Meet Trump

(Bloomberg) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy rushed to Davos for a meeting with Donald Trump as he seeks to push forward with a deal to end Russia’s war.

Zelenskiy arrived in Switzerland on Thursday after saying earlier this week that he was unlikely to travel to the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting. The Ukrainian leader has been overseeing efforts to respond to massive Russian airstrikes that have left millions of people in vast areas of Kyiv and several other regions without heating, power and water during freezing winter weather.

The plans changed after President Trump said on Wednesday that he’s going to see Zelenskiy in the Swiss ski resort. Their sitdown is scheduled for 1 p.m. local time.

The meeting will follow the latest flurry of diplomatic efforts to end Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which is set to enter its fifth year next month as Europe’s worst conflict since World War II. The push has in recent days been overshadowed by Trump’s territorial claims on Greenland, with Germany calling on the allies to re-focus on ending the war.

Zelenskiy said earlier this week he would reconsider plans to skip the gathering if there were agreements to be signed on security guarantees and a plan to revive the country’s economy with the US.

Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff said on Wednesday the work on the latest peace proposals was “90% done.” He and Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, are set to leave for Moscow later on Thursday to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Witkoff and Kushner have been holding talks with Ukrainian counterparts on a 20-point peace plan, security guarantees and postwar rebuilding since November. The teams met again in Davos on Wednesday.

“We spent at dinner last night talking about the upward trajectory for Ukraine, and economy and financial system, capital markets, the jobs,” Witkoff told the audience at a breakfast panel organized by Ukrainian billionaire Victor Pinchuk in Davos on Thursday.

“This is the time to end this” war, Witkoff said. “I think we’re going to get it done.”

Finland’s President Alexander Stubb told the same audience that while he was convinced that Ukraine, the US and Europe will arrive at “a good package which has the elements for a lasting peace,” the big question mark remains on Russia.

“I’m not convinced that Russia will approve this and this is the worry that I have,” Stubb said.“And that’s why this is not over yet.”

