Ukrainian attacks injure 14 in Kherson region town, Russia-appointed official says

(Reuters) – Ukrainian attacks injured 14 people, including several at a market, in the Russian-held town of Oleshky in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, a Russia-appointed official said on Sunday.

In Luhansk, a Russian-held city in northeastern Ukraine, the Russia-appointed governor said Ukrainian forces fired 12 rockets at various targets, eight of which were intercepted. Governor Leonid Pasechnik said on Telegram the number of casualties was being clarified.

Reuters is unable to verify independently accounts from either side in the 29-month conflict.

In Oleshky, the head of the local administration, Andrei Alekseyenko, said eight people were injured in the initial Ukrainian attack, the shelling of the town’s market.

Alekseyenko, writing on Telegram, said Ukrainian drones later attacked apartment buildings in the town, smashing windows and starting a fire that was extinguished by emergency services. Six people were injured, he said.

Russian forces seized control of the Kherson region in the early days after the February 2022 Russian invasion, but Ukrainian troops recaptured large swathes of the region later in the year.

Oleshky lies in a Russian-held area on the east side of the Dnipro River. Ukrainian officials say Russian forces still shell Ukrainian positions from Russian-held areas of the region.

